Mihajlovic made honorary citizen of Bologna

Bologna coach Sinsa Mihajlovic was beaming with pride after becoming an honorary citizen of the city on Monday.

The Serbian was diagnosed with leukaemia on July 13, 2019, and as a result he has been in and out of the hospital this season.

Although Mihajlovic wasn’t on the sidelines for months, he’s helped guide Bologna to 11th in the Serie A table with two matches remaining.

His efforts and fighting spirit hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Bologna making the Serbian an honorary citizen.

“Becoming an honorary citizen of Bologna fills me with great pride,” Mihajlovic told the club’s official website.

“After Novi Sad, this is the second time this has happened to me. However, as a Serb, becoming the citizen of an Italian city is a great honour.

“Bologna is a leading light in this country, a university city and one of the most beautiful places in Italy. I hope to always set a good example and honour the name of Bologna at all times.”