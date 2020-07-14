Muriel to miss Atalanta-Brescia but will return to training on Wednesday

Luis Muriel will miss Atalanta’s derby clash with Brescia on Tuesday evening after suffering an injury at home.

The Colombian fell and hit his head, sending him to hospital with lacerations and bruises, but he has since returned home.

It’s thought that a number of other Atalanta players were present when the accident happened, though none of them were involved.

Conflicting reports have surfaced about the manner of the slip. Some media outlets suggested that the No.9 slipped by the side of a swimming pool, TuttoMercatoWeb wrote that he fell at home, while Sport Mediaset said the fall happened on the stairs.

L’Eco di Bergamo, for their part, reported that the fall occurred in the shower.

It was believed that Muriel could be out of action for a couple of weeks, but the player himself posted an update on Tuesday afternoon, saying that he was okay.

“I’m fine, I’m home,” Muriel wrote on Instagram.

“Fortunately nothing serious happened.

“Tonight [Tuesday] I’ll be at the stadium to support Atalanta and tomorrow I’ll be back training with my teammates.

“Thank you for all the support and wishes you’ve sent me in the last few hours.”

Atalanta play Brescia on Tuesday evening, after which they’ll have five games to play as they continue to fight for a second-place finish.