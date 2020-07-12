Napoli 2-2 AC Milan: Goals and Highlights | San Paolo showdown

A Franck Kessie penalty earned AC Milan a 2-2 draw away to Napoli on Sunday after an entertaining Serie A clash in which both sides led.

Theo Hernandez put the visitors in front in the first half, but strikes from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Dries Mertens either side of half-time turned the game on its head.

Kessie’s 73rd-minute spot kick levelled the scores to rescue a point for the Rossoneri, but they were reduced to 10 men for the final few minutes when substitute Alexis Saelemaekers earned two bookings in the space of three minutes.

The result leaves Napoli in sixth, two points behind Roma and two ahead of seventh-placed Milan.