Napoli could land Lille striker in coming days

Lille striker Victor Osimhen is closing in on a move to Napoli, with reports suggesting a deal could be wrapped up in the coming days.

Talks between the two sides have been ongoing for quite some time, with the Nigerian landing in Naples for a tour last week.

Although reports at that time suggested the 21-year-old was being pushed to Napoli against his will, those issues look to have been resolved with Sport Mediaset reporting a deal could be completed in the coming days.

The two clubs remain hard at work regarding the transfer details, with Napoli expected to hand Osimhen a five-year contract worth €3 million a season plus bonuses.

Corriere della Sera reports the Azzurri will look to land the striker and teammate Gabriel Magalhaes, with the sale of Arkadiusz Milik or Kalidou Koulibaly possibly financing the deal.

Osimhen netted 18 goals in 38 games in his first season with Lille.