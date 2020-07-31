Napoli make Osimhen signing official

Victor Osimhen has completed his move to Napoli after President Aurelio De Laurentiis made the deal official on Twitter.

The Nigerian completed his medical in Rome on July 18, but he will not be presented to Azzurri fans until he returns from his summer vacation.

While terms of the deal were not disclosed, De Laurentiis confirmed the deal will cost the club close to €80 million.

“I want to welcome Victor to the Napoli family,” he told reporters outside his Villa Bismarck on the island of Capri.

“It’s a deal that is worth €80m, €70m will be paid over five years and €10m in bonuses related to results.

“Lille have signed [Orestis] Karnezis, [Claudio] Manzi, [Ciro] Palmieri and [Luigi] Liguori from us, but they are two separate transactions.

“Osimhen’s contract will start at €4m for the first year and run for five years. It will increase year by year until €4.5m.”