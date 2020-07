The misery continues for Roma, as Napoli inflicted a third straight Serie A defeat on the Giallorossi, with a 2-1 victory at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday night with goals from Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne either side of a Henrik Mkhitaryan equaliser.

However, it was the first time the Partenopei had triumphed over Il Lupi in Naples since 2014, under the guidance of then coach Rafael Benitez and are now just three points behind Roma in the Serie A table.