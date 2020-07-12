Napoli Player Ratings: Mertens makes up for Maksimovic blunders

Nikola Maksimovic will want to forget Sunday’s match against AC Milan as quickly as possible as the Serbian defender struggled mightily, while Dries Mertens shined once again in the 2-2 draw.

The Azzurri looked to be on their way to victory when the Belgian found some space in-between two Rossoneri players and fired them ahead in the 60th minute, however Maksimovic undid that with a poor foul on Giacomo Bonaventura – which came after some poor defending on the first goal by Theo Hernandez – that gave the away side the opportunity to level proceedings from the penalty spot.