Napoli Player Ratings: Missing in midfield

Napoli dropped points for the first time in six Serie A games as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta at the Stadio Gewiss on Thursday evening.

Second half goals from Mario Pasalic and Robin Gosens were enough to seal all three points for the hosts as the Partenopei failed to provide any real attacking threat over the course of the contest.

The Partenopei now have to regroup before facing fellow European hopefuls Roma at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday evening, and they will be aware that they can’t afford another poor performance with AC Milan still hot on their heels in seventh.