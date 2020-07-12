Napoli v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

High-flying AC Milan aim to extend their superb recent run of form when they travel to the Stadio San Paolo to take on club legend Gennaro Gattuso and his Napoli charges (kick-off 21:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Unavailable: Llorente.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.

Unavailable: Castillejo, Duarte, Musacchio.

KEY STATISTICS

– This will be the 144th Serie A meeting between Napoli and AC Milan: the Rossoneri lead the head-to-head by 54 wins to 42, with 47 draws.

– Napoli are unbeaten against AC Milan since December 2014 (2-0 loss at the San Siro) – since then, the Partenopei have won six times with four draws in league meetings.

– In the last 18 Serie A meetings between Napoli and AC Milan during the second half of the season, the Rossoneri have failed to score on 10 occasions (56%).

– Napoli have won their last three games at the San Paolo against AC Milan – they’ve never won four in a row at home against the Rossoneri.

– AC Milan have scored at least two goals in each of their last five Serie A matches and could score 2+ goals in six in a row for the first time since January 2012.

– Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso will face AC Milan for the first time as a coach: he won 50% of his games in charge of the Rossoneri between 2017 and 2019, winning 31 of 62 (D19 L12).

– Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has scored four goals in 12 league appearances against AC Milan, more than he has versus any other opponent.

– Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne has scored more Serie A goals against AC Milan (six in 14 games) than any other side.

– In their 11 matches with Zlatan Ibrahimovic this season, AC Milan have gained 1.9 points per game (55% win percentage); in the 20 without him, they have picked up just 1.4 points per game (40% win rate).

– Ante Rebic is the first AC Milan player to score 10 goals in the second half of a league season since Carlos Bacca (10 in 2015/16), while the last player to score more for the club was Mario Balotelli in 2012/13 (12).