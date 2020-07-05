Napoli v Roma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Sunday’s Serie A action concludes with an intriguing Derby del Sole between Napoli and Roma at the Stadio San Paolo (kick-off 21:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Fabian Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Unavailable: Opsina.

Roma (4-2-3-1): Mirante; Zappacosta, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Kluivert, Lo. Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Suspended: Perotti.

Unavailable: Juan Jesus, Lopez.

KEY STATISTICS

– Napoli and Roma have met 145 times so far in Serie A: the Giallorossi lead by 52 wins to 43, with 50 draws.

– Roma won the reverse fixture in November 2019 (2-1) – last time they won both meetings against Napoli in the same Serie A campaign was in 1997/98, under Zdenek Zeman.

– Napoli’s last win at the San Paolo against Roma was in November 2014 (2-0 under Rafa Benítez); since then, they’ve picked-up just two points from four games at home against the Giallorossi.

– After losing four home games in a row, Napoli have won three of their last four Serie A games at the San Paolo (L1).

– Roma have lost three of their last four away games (as many losses an in their previous 20 games on the road), and conceded 11 goals in the process.

– Napoli have lost each time they’ve been trailing at home in this Serie A campaign.

– Gennaro Gattuso is unbeaten as a coach against Roma in the top flight (W2 D1).

– Matteo Politano’s first Serie A goal was against Roma in September 2015, when he was at Sassuolo.

– After failing to score in his first four Serie A appearances against Roma, Dries Mertens has managed to score in his last two games against the Giallorossi at the San Paolo.

– Roma’s striker Edin Dzeko has scored four goals in four appearances at the San Paolo (two braces).