Napoli v Sassuolo: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Sassuolo are chasing just their second ever top flight win over Napoli when they travel to the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday night (kick-of 21:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.

Unavailable: Ospina, Llorente.

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Toljan, Marlon, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Magnanelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Haraslin; Caputo.

Suspended: Bourabia.

Unavailable: Boga, Chiriches, Defrel, Obiang, Romagna.

KEY STATISTICS

– Napoli and Sassuolo have met 13 times in Serie A, with the Partenopei leading by seven wins to one (D5).

– Napoli have scored in each of their 13 Serie A games against Sassuolo so far – 22 goals in total, at an average 1.7 per game.

– Sassuolo have never scored more than one goal away to Napoli in Serie A, netting only four goals in six trips to the San Paolo.

– Napoli have conceded goals in each of their last 11 home games in Serie A, equalling their longest such run from 1960.

– Sassuolo have scored in each of their last 11 league games, and could equal their best such run in the competition (12 games in 2014/15).

– Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi made only three Serie A appearances as a player, with all three coming for for Napoli in 2007/08. He has never beaten Napoli so far as a manager (D1 L4).

– After winning four games out of five following the restart of the Serie A season (L1), Napoli have won just one of their last four league games (D2 L1).

– Napoli forward Matteo Politano scored 20 goals in his 96 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo between 2015 and 2018. He has yet to score in three games against them in the competition since, however.

– Domenico Berardi made his Serie A debut in a game against Napoli in September 2013 – Berardi has been directly involved in five goals in his last four league appearances.

– Francesco Caputo has scored four goals and made two assists in his last four league games, and could become Sassuolo’s first player to score in five consecutive Serie A games.