New AC Milan shirt sees 1700 percent increase in sales

AC Milan’s new shirts look to have been well received by Rossoneri fans as the club has seen an increase in sales of 1700 percent compared to last season.

The club will wear the new Puma kit for the first time when they take on Cagliari on August 2, but it’s already proven to be a hit.

Since officially presenting the kit on July 28, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Milan has seen an increase in sales of 1700 percent compared to the same two day period for last season’s kit.

Just to put that in perspective, it took Milan three weeks last summer to sell the same amount of shirts they’ve sold over the past two days.

The Rossoneri’s recent run of eight victories and three draws under Stefano Pioli looks to have reignited enthusiasm within the fanbase as they look to close out the season with style against Cagliari.