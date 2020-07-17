Newcastle United want to lure Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to English side Newcastle United after spending two seasons with Italian giants Juventus.

The 35-year-old has scored 28 goals in 29 Serie A matches so far in 2019/20 but he reportedly unhappy with how things are progressing at the Bianconeri under Coach Maurizio Sarri and he might be tempted into having a second spell in the Premier League.

According to Don Balon, Ronaldo would consider a two-year contract with Newcastle if they can match his earnings at Juventus.

A consortium from Saudi Arabia including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have plans to acquire the Magpies but a variety of issues including television rights in the Middle Eastern kingdom have prevented the takeover from being completed.

If a deal can be completed though, then Newcastle would boast enough financial clout to buy the Portuguese forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo previously had a spell in England with Manchester United from 2003 until 2009 and he won the 2008 Champions League with the Red Devils.