Parma v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Parma will be hoping to stand in Atalanta’s way on Tuesday evening as La Dea travel to Emilia-Romagna hoping to climb back above Inter and into second as they kick off Matchday 37 of Serie A.

The last meeting between the two sides came in Bergamo back in January, in which Gian Piero Gasperini’s put five unanswered goals past the Crociati.

Parma’s top tier survival has already been guaranteed and although Atalanta have booked their place in next season’s Champions League, they’ll be looking to get to 100 goals before the season ends – they’re currently on 96 in Serie A.

Both Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata have scored 18 goals this season: the last team to have two players on 20 or more goals in a Serie A season was Juventus in 2007/08 with Alessandro Del Piero and David Trezeguet.

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Dermaku, Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Kurtic, Barilla; Kulusevski, Gervinho, Caprari.

Atalanta: Gollini; Sutalo, Caldara, Palomino; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Pasalic; Zapata.