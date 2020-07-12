Parma v Bologna: Official Line-Ups

Parma will be looking to end a series of unwanted trends as they host Bologna in the latest Emilia-Romagna derby on Sunday evening.

The Crociati have lost each of their last four games at the Stadio Ennio Tardini and could lose five in a row at home for the first time in Serie A should the Rossoblu take the points.

Similarly, the hosts’ recent record against Bologna is one they’d like to end. Parma’s last win over their visitors came back in December 2012 (2-1 at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara) – since then, Bologna have won twice, with four draws.

Overall, the pair have met 33 times so far in Serie A; Bologna lead the head-to-head record by ten wins to nine, with 14 draws.

Parma: Sepe; Laurini, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Scozzarella, Kurtic; Darmian, Kucka, Sprocati.

Bologna: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Danilo, Dijks; Dominguez, Medel, Soriano; Orsolini, Barrow, Sansone.