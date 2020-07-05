Parma v Fiorentina: Official Line-Ups

Parma will be keen to bounce back from recent disappointments as they host Fiorentina at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday evening.

The Crociati felt hard done by in their defeats against both Inter and then at Hellas Verona, having put in two relatively good performances.

Parma are unbeaten in their last three games against Fiorentina (W2 D1) – which is their longest unbeaten run against La Viola since 2004.

Fiorentina have failed to score on their last two trips to the Tardini – the last time they failed to score in three consecutive games away to Parma was in the 1990s.

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Brugman, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Gervinho, Karamoh.

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Igor; Venuti, Benassi, Pulgar, Duncan, Dalbert; Ribery, Cutrone.