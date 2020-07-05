Parma v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Parma are aiming to make it four fixtures in succession against Fiorentina without defeat when they welcome the Tuscans to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday night (19:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Scozzarella, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho.

Suspended: Hernani.

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Dragowski; Caceres, Milenkovic, Ger. Pezzella, Dalbert; Duncan, Pulgar, Castrovilli; Chiesa, Cutrone, Ribery.

Suspended: Vlahovic.

Unavailable: Kouame.

KEY STATISTICS

– Fiorentina lead by 15 wins to 14 against Parma in Serie A, with 16 draws so far.

– Parma are unbeaten in their last three games against Fiorentina (W2 D1), their longest unbeaten run against the Viola since 2004.

– Parma has beaten Fiorentina only once in their last eight meetings played in the second half of the season (that was back in May 2019).

– Fiorentina have failed to score on their last two trips to the Tardini – the last time they failed to score in three consecutive games away to Parma was in the 1990s.

– Parma have lost their last three home games, scoring only one goal in the process – their worst run since February 2019 when they lost four in a row at the Tardini.

– After 14 away games in 2019/20, the Viola have exactly the same points (16) and number of clean sheets (three) as they did at this stage last season in Serie A.

– Fiorentina’s head coach Giuseppe Iachini has lost 50% of his games against Parma in his coaching career (three out of six), winning only once so far against the Ducali.

– Parma’s striker; Gervinho has scored three goals in seven previous Serie A games against Fiorentina, including in the reverse fixture this season (1-1).

– Parma’s striker; Gianluca Caprari has already scored four goals in seven Serie A appearances against Fiorentina – more than he has against any other opponent in the competition.

– Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa has already scored three away goals this season – one short of his best record of away goals in a single Serie A campaign.