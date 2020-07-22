Parma v Napoli: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Napoli have an excellent recent record at the Stadio Ennio Tardini and put that on the line on Wednesday night (kick-off 19:30) when they travel north.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Dermaku, Pezzella; Grassi, Brugman, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Inglese, Gervinho.

Unavailable: Cornelius, Scozzarella, Kucka, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo.

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Politano, Lozano, Insigne.

Suspended: Milik.

Unavailable: Mertens, Younes.

KEY STATISTICS

– Parma and Napoli have met 35 times so far in Serie A: the Partenopei have won 15 games to Parma’s 13, with the other seven ending as draws.

– The last seven meetings between Parma and Napoli have seen three wins apiece and a draw between the teams.

– Parma have won eight games to Napoli’s six at the Tardini (D3).

– The Ducali have won only one of their last eight home games against Napoli (D2 L5).

– Parma have found the net in their last nine league games, their longest run since they scored in 11 consecutive games in April 2014.

– Only Inter (18) have had more different goalscorers than Napoli (16) in Serie A this season.

– Napoli are the only side in Europe’s top five leagues to have hit the woodwork 50 times across the last two seasons.

– Only two of Gervinho’s seven goals of the season have been scored in home games, however those two goals came in his last three appearances at the Tardini, where he had not scored in his previous 14 league games.

– Napoli’s captain Lorenzo Insigne scored his first Serie A goal in September 2012 against Parma.

– Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski has played the most games (44) among Serie A players in all competitions in 2019/20.