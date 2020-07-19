Parma v Sampdoria: Official Line-Ups

Roberto D’Aversa will be keen for his Parma side to get back on track as they warmly welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday evening.

The two clubs boast a 26-year-old friendship, which was marked last year by the two playing a game in special one-off kits, which produced a thrilling 3-3 draw.

This year, Parma are in need of all three points as they boast the worst record in Serie A since the restart, taking just five points from the 24 available and losing five of the eight games they’ve played.

On the other hand, no side has won more than Samp in the last five rounds of fixtures – level with Atalanta and Sassuolo – with four wins from their last five outings.

Parma: Sepe; Laurini, Iacoponi, Gagliolo, Pezzella; Brugman, Hernani, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Caprari, Gervinho.

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Chabot, Murru; Depaoli, Ekdal, Thorsby, Jankto; Ramirez, Quagliarella.