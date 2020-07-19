Parma v Sampdoria: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Having been the poorest team in Serie A at home since the season resumed, Parma aim to shirk that tag when they welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday (kick-off 17:15).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Laurini, Iacoponi, Dermaku, Gagliolo; Hernani, Brugman, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Inglese, Gervinho.

Suspended: Darmian, Grassi.

Unavailable: Cornelius, Scozzarella, Kucka, Alves.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Linetty, Thorsby, Ekdal, Jankto; Quagliarella, Bonazzoli.

Unavailable: Vieira.

KEY STATISTICS

– These two sides have met 41 times so far in Serie A: Parma lead by 16 wins to 14, with 11 draws.

– After beating Sampdoria four times in a row between 2010 and 2012, Parma have won only two of the following eight games against the Blucerchiati (D3 L3).

– Parma have won four of their last six home games against Sampdoria in Serie A, but in the two most recent games they have picked up a draw and a loss.

– Since 2010, only one of the 26 goals scored in this fixture was from outside the box: Silvestre Varela in 2015.

– Since the restart, Parma have had the worst home record in Serie A (D1 L2).

– No team have won more games than Sampdoria in the last five Serie A matchdays: four out of five (equal with Atalanta and Sassuolo). The Blucerchiati could reach three consecutive wins in the competition for the first time since December 2018.

– Roberto D’Aversa has a record of a win, a defeat and a draw against Sampdoria in Serie A.

– Parma striker Roberto Inglese scored in his first two Serie A appearances but failed to score in the following three against the Blucerchiati.

– Gervinho’s first Serie A goal was in September 2013, against Sampdoria, when he was at Roma; this is the only goal the Parma striker has scored in seven meetings against the Blucerchiati in the Italian top flight.

– Fabio Quagliarella has scored 83 goals in Serie A for Sampdoria, two short of Gianluca Vialli (85), who is currently the Blucerchiati’s third-best goal scorer in the top flight.