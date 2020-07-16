Patric’s biting ban reduced but fine increased

Lazio defender Patric saw his four-match ban reduced to three games, though his fine has been increased to €20,000.

The Spaniard was originally set to miss four matches after he was seen biting Lecce man Giulio Donati during a recent 2-1 victory for the Giallorossi.

However Serie A’s Court of Appeal has accepted Lazio’s bid to reduce the ban.

“The Sporting Court of Appeal, chaired by Piero Sandulli, has partially accepted Lazio’s appeal against the four match ban and fine of €10,000 handed to the footballer Gabarron Gil Patricio following the sending off during the league match against Lecce on July 7,” read the official press release.

“The Court has re-defined the penalty to a three-match ban and a fine of €20,000.”

Patric will miss Monday’s match against Juventus, but will then be at Simone Inzaghi’s disposal for Lazio’s match against Cagliari on July 23.