Pioli: This was the best AC Milan

After a memorable 4-2 comeback win over Juventus, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli couldn’t hide his delight.

Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Bianconeri a two-goal lead. But the hosts turned the match around in just six minutes, thanks to a penalty from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, then goals from Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao.

Ante Rebic then added a fourth to complete a historical comeback from the Rossoneri, who managed to put four past Juventus in a Serie A meeting for the first time since 1989.

“It was our best night [this season],” Pioli told the press. “We were good and worked hard.

“We had to right some mistakes during the break in the season, and how that we have quality [in the team].

“We have to continue like this as the next few matches will be demanding.”