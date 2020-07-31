Pirlo: I would have loved to play under Sarri at Juventus

Newly appointed Juventus Under-23s coach Andrea Pirlo would love to play in Maurizio Sarri’s current Bianconeri side.

The former midfielder left the Allianz Stadium in 2015 to see out his career with New York City FC but has now returned to take charge of the club’s U-23 side.

“I’d have liked to play in this Juve team because I could have played with this group and won for years,” Pirlo said.

“I like Sarri’s game. They play with the ball a lot and I would have been very happy.”

Pirlo has already seen enough to know that the underage sides at Juve have improved since he left the club five years ago and he’s hoping to further strengthen the bond between his side and the first team.

“I’ve followed the Under-23s in recent years and they’ve grown a lot,” the new coach said.

“They’ve certainly improved from training with the first team and with Sarri they’ve been able to do that.

“I’ll try to create a relationship with Sarri to encourage the boys’ growth.”