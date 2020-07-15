Platini: Dybala does beautiful things

Former Juventus striker Michel Platini has expressed his admiration for Paulo Dybala and likened him to former Serie A and Argentina international great Omar Sivori.

Dybala, who joined the Bianconeri from Palermo in 2015, has scored 68 goals in 106 Serie A appearances since arriving in Turin, but his time at the club has also been plagued by transfer rumours despite his consistent ability to stand out for all the right reasons in games.

“Dybala is very good on the field and is a boy with a clean face. a nice person,” said Platini in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Not that I have seen him many times, but when I follow him I like him, he always does beautiful things. From running, from dribbling, from movements.”

“I am Platini and he is Sivorì, I would say.”

Although there are similarities between himself and the 26-year-old Platini believes that Dybala is more suited to being a striker despite his versatility.

“They can make him play wherever they want, he runs all over the field, but he remains a striker,” Platini added.

“I was a midfielder who scored many goals, a team man who dragged more than he did. Not that he doesn’t, but he is an attacker.”