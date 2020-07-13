PODCAST: It’s all done and dusted at the top

The Forza Italian Football Podcast is back yet again to talk about even more Italian football.

Conor Clancy is fresh in from more late drama at Parma to speak with Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria about Atalanta’s incredible showing at Juventus, Napoli 2-2 AC Milan, the latest example of why you should “always watch Sassuolo” and everything else.

The title is all but wrapped up, as are the Champions League places, and even the fight against relegation has become a two-team battle.

