PODCAST: Juventus have daylight, Atalanta want second, Lecce are stuck

Somehow, another round of Serie A fixtures has come and gone since we last spoke, so we’re back with yet another Forza Italian Football Podcast.

Fresh off the back of another Sampdoria win, Vito Doria returned to keep Kevin Pogorzelski and host Conor Clancy company.

The guys chatted all things Serie A, from Juventus pulling clear at the top, Atalanta’s chances of finishing second, Lecce’s woes at the bottom and just about everything in between.

AC Milan were discussed in a positive light, finally, Bologna’s Musa Juwara was the focus of some attention and so much more as well.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.