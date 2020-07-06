PODCAST: Juventus have daylight, Atalanta want second, Lecce are stuck

Conor Clancy Date: 6th July 2020 at 10:00am
Written by:

Somehow, another round of Serie A fixtures has come and gone since we last spoke, so we’re back with yet another Forza Italian Football Podcast.

Fresh off the back of another Sampdoria win, Vito Doria returned to keep Kevin Pogorzelski and host Conor Clancy company.

The guys chatted all things Serie A, from Juventus pulling clear at the top, Atalanta’s chances of finishing second, Lecce’s woes at the bottom and just about everything in between.

AC Milan were discussed in a positive light, finally, Bologna’s Musa Juwara was the focus of some attention and so much more as well.

