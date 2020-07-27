PODCAST: Juventus keep getting #Stron9er as they clinch ninth straight Scudetto

Juventus are champions again and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to congratulate them.

Conor Clancy, Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria got back together within minutes of the final whistle in Turin to pay homage to Juventus’ ninth straight Scudetto.

Matchday 36 of Serie A did have nine other games of varying importance, which were all – almost – discussed.

After all of that, the guys tried out a new game. Let us know your thoughts!

