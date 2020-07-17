PODCAST: Juventus stuttering, AC Milan rampant, Atalanta dominate the Lombardy Derby

There are just five games left in this Serie A season, though it remains to be seen if the Forza Italian Football Podcast will have enough energy to get over the line.

Just like Lazio, Conor Clancy and Kevin Pogorzelski are struggling to keep up with things since the restart, but Juventus’ consistently underwhelming performances, AC Milan’s reliable comebacks and Atalanta’s goalscoring guarantee has made their lives considerably easier.

Maybe the title race isn’t over after all, Lazio are on track to finish fourth in a two-horse race, Andrea Belotti has scored in seven straight games and there’s even more interesting things going on that are almost impossible to keep up with.

But, in the absence of Vito Doria, Conor and Kev did their best.

