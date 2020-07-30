PODCAST: Relegation fight goes to the final day, Papu for Player of the Season

The title race and European places have already been decided but the battle for survival will be decided in the final round of this Serie A season.

Conor Clancy, Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria are back with the Forza Italian Football Podcast to talk through everything from Round 37.

Conor gets emotional about Papu Gomez and Dejan Kulusevski, Vito struggles to hide his joy with Genoa’s thumping at Sassuolo and Kev is uncharacteristically positive about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan.

Oh, Juventus lost too.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.