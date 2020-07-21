PODCAST: The title is Juventus’, Ric Flair meets Serie A and SPAL bid farewell

Juventus pulled within touching distance of the title and SPAL became the first side to have their relegation confirmed in a busy 34th round of Serie A action.

Thankfully, Conor Clancy, Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria are back with the latest Forza Italian Football Podcast to talk through all that happened.

The bottom four all faced off in a huge round of fixtures which saw Genoa earn themselves some breathing room, while Juventus got exactly that at the top as well by beating Lazio after Atalanta and Inter dropped points.

There was some more madness elsewhere, too, from Gaston Ramirez’s best Ric Flair impressions, Kalidou Koulibaly finding a way around the backpass rule by using his post and Leonardo Spinazzola conceding the most comical penalty you’ll see as well as so much more.

