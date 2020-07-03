PODCAST: This is getting hard to keep up with…

Somehow, another round of Serie A fixtures has come and gone since we last spoke, so we’re back with yet another Forza Italian Football Podcast.

It’s just Conor Clancy and Kev Pogorzelski this week, as Vito Doria was clearly too overwhelmed by Sampdoria winning a crucial six-pointer against Lecce to join.

The Champions League places appear to be wrapped up with Atalanta beating Napoli and Roma losing to Udinese, so the guys turned their attention to the bottom of the table for some relegation chat, though they did discuss the Giallorossi and the Nerazzurri too.

Other games were also discussed… sorry AC Milan fans.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.