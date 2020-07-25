Politano: I want to stay at Napoli for a long time

Matteo Politano is loving life at Napoli and doesn’t want his time at the club to end anytime soon.

The winger arrived at the Stadio San Paolo from Inter in January after his move to Roma fell through despite him having passed a medical.

Soon after, he joined Napoli on a two-year loan deal, at the end of which the Partenopei are obliged to make the signing permanent.

“I arrived with a lot of enthusiasm,” Politano told DAZN.

“I was very well received.

“I hope to stay there for a long time”

The 26-year-old has 23 Serie A appearances this season, with 16 of those coming for Napoli since January.

In his 17 appearances under Gennaro Gattuso, he’s scored once and assisted twice.