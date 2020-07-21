Pruzzo: Juventus deserve the Scudetto

Roma legend Roberto Pruzzo has said that Juventus deserve to win their ninth consecutive Serie A title because the likes of Lazio and Inter have not been able to sustain a scudetto challenge.

Although Bianconeri tactician Maurizio Sarri has not been able to effectively implement his attacking philosophy, La Vecchia Signora lead Inter in the league by eight points and had defeated Lazio 2-1 on Monday night.

“They will deserve it because their rivals have dropped off at the restart of the championship,” Pruzzo told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“The people will remember who wins even if we have not seen Sarrismo.”

The 65-year-old does not fancy their chances in the Champions League though and they have to overturn a 1-0 deficit against French side Lyon in the second leg on August 7.

“In the Champions League, however, I can’t see things going well because to beat Lyon 2-0 will not be easy and a Juve at their best is needed.