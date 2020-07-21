Rangnick agent: Not the right time for AC Milan move

Ralf Rangnick’s representatives have confirmed that talks with AC Milan over a move have been abandoned.

The statement comes after reports emanating from Germany stated that the two sides had opted not to pursue a deal.

That was confirmed soon after by Rangnick’s consultant Marc Kosicke, who released a statement confirming that the German would not be taking up a role at Milan.

“Milan and Ralf Rangnick have agreed that now is not the right time to work together,” he told Bild.

“For this reason, and taking into consideration the good results under Stefano Pioli, it was decided that Rangnick would not take on a role at Milan.”

Rangnick was expected to take over as technical director and coach, meaning Stefano Pioli and Paolo Maldini would move on.

The Italian coach has a contract that runs until 2021, and with Milan still paying Marco Giampaolo after he was sacked in October, it appears paying to get Rangnick out of his Red Bull deal was no longer something the Rossoneri were interested in doing.

Instead Pioli will reportedly sign a new contract, while Maldini is expected to stay on.