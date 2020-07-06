Ribery rethinks Fiorentina stay after having house burgled

Franck Ribery had his house burgled while playing for Fiorentina on Sunday evening, prompting the Frenchman to rethink his future in Italy.

Following La Viola’s 2-1 win at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, Ribery returned home to find his home ransacked by thieves.

“When I returned from the victory over Parma, I went home,’ Ribery posted on Instagram. “’This ‘home’ in Italy, a country where I decided to continue my career after so many beautiful years in Munich.

“This is what I discovered… So yes, my wife lost some bags, some jewellery but Alhamdulillah (praise be to god) none of it was essential.

“What shocks me is this feeling of having my pants down. I’m not having any of it!

“Thank God my wife and children were safe in Munich, but how can we trust [our surroundings] today?

“How can I? Do we feel good here today after what happened? I don’t need to chase millions, we have everything we need thank God, but I always chase the ball because it’s my passion.

“Passion or not, however, my family comes first and we’ll make the necessary decisions for our wellbeing.”

After hearing about the incident Ribery was called by Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso, who also released a statement.

“I’m very disappointed with and shocked by what happened to Franck Ribery on Sunday night,” Commisso said.

“We’d all like to send all our support to Franck and his wonderful family. Aside from the financial loss, these events are very traumatic for the victims because you may lose personal items of sentimental value that nothing can replace.

“More importantly, you lose the sense of security we should all feel when we leave our families – our wives, our children – at home.

“We’ll do everything we can to help Franck feel safe again and help him through this difficult time. I’m sure that the Fiorentina family will show solidarity with Franck by making him feel the love we all have for him.”