Roma 2-1 Fiorentina: Goals and Highlights | Penalty controversy

Jordan Veretout converted his second penalty of the night in controversial fashion to earn Roma a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the capital on Sunday that strengthened their grip on fifth place.

The midfielder put the hosts in front from the spot on the brink of half time, but they were pegged back after the break by a Nikola Milenkovic header.

Fiorentina were outraged by referee Daniele Chiffi’s decision to award another penalty with just five minutes remaining when goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano was adjudged to have fouled Edin Dzeko as he closed down the striker’s shot.

Veretout converted to stretch Roma’s lead over AC Milan to four points with two rounds remaining.