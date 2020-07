Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to rescue a 2-2 draw for Inter against Roma with a late penalty at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Stefan De Vrij headed Inter in front early on, but Leonardo Spinazzola equalised on the brink of half time before a Henrikh Mkhitaryan strike completed the comeback in the second half.

However, Spinazzola botched a clearance and booted Victor Moses to hand the visitors a late spot kick, which the Belgian dispatched to earn his side a draw.