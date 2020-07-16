Roma announce premature termination of Nike deal

Roma look set to have a new kit-maker starting in 2021 after the club announced they have prematurely terminated their deal with Nike.

The Giallorossi signed a 10-year deal with the American sportswear company back in 2013/14 after the club opted to part ways with Kappa.

However Roma have decided to end the partnership three years ahead of time in order to explore new opportunities.

“The early termination of the commercial agreement will allow AS Roma to explore new opportunities in the equipment and licensing space,” said Chief Operating Officer Francesco Calvo told the club’s official website.

Roma also announced that they’ve struck a new agreement with Nike for the 2020/21 season that will see the sportswear giant provide the club with all on-pitch, training and casual products for the first team, youth teams and women’s teams.