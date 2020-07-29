Roma overcome early deficit to clinch away victory at Torino

After trailing early, Roma defeated Torino 3-2 Wednesday night in Turin in the penultimate round of the Serie A season.

Alex Berenguer opened the scoring for the home side but the visitors quickly turned the deficit around with Edin Dzeko and Chris Smalling finding the back of the net. Amadou Diawara extended the lead in the second half from a penalty and Wilfried Singo got a consolation goal.

The result means Roma are assured of fifth place in the Serie A standings, and direct qualification into next season’s Europa League group stage.

Toro midfielder Sasa Lukic had a shot deflected for a corner by Aleksandar Kolarov while Roma wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola had a tame effort saved by Samir Ujkani.

It was Torino who took the lead after 14 minutes when Berenguer ran onto a Simone Zaza through-ball, dribbled past Pau Lopez, and put the ball into a net despite a defender being on the line. The lead lasted just two minutes though as Dzeko ran onto Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first-time pass and finished off a well-worked team move.

The Giallorossi started to create more chances with Bryan Cristante blasting over with one attempt and Spinazzola had another effort saved by Ujkani.

Smalling gave Roma the lead in the 24th minute when he jumped over two Torino defenders and headed a Carles Perez header into the net.

As the half progressed, the Lupi continued to control the play. Kolarov nearly it made it 3-1 from a freekick but he was denied by the frame of the goal and Mkhitaryan had hit the side netting with a volley.

Zaza had a goal disallowed in injury time due to a push on Kolarov and the Roma defender clattered into his goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Torino started pushing for the equaliser in the early minutes of the second half with Soualiho Meite coming closest but it was Roma who extended their lead.

Dzeko went for a solo run and he was fouled by Koffi Djidji in the penalty area. Djidji looked to have got some contact on the ball but referee Marco Piccinini remained firm and Diawara converted the resulting spot kick despite Ujkani getting a touch.

Verdi tried to pull one back but he hit the frame of the goal, and it was Singo who managed to do it in the 65th minute after rapid run from the left, with Pau Lopez also fumbling the ball.

Carles Perez put a shot wide and then Dzeko also failed to hit the target after a counterattack but Kolarov was offside in the build-up in that attack.

Gianluca Mancini had fouled Andrea Belotti in the penalty area but no kick was given as the Torino striker had been in an offside position.

Dzeko thought he made it 4-2 with a solo effort but he was adjudged to have been offside when he received the ball. Roma kept pushing for that fourth goal but it was not required.