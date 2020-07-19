Roma player ratings: Mkhitaryan magic not enough

Roma drew 2-2 against Inter in Serie A on Sunday night, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan was the star for the Giallorossi, playing a significant part in both goals.

The Lupi were trailing in the first half, but Mkhitaryan initiated the move for the equaliser, combining with Edin Dzeko, who eventually assisted for Leonardo Spinazzola, and the Armenian international gave his side the lead 12 minutes into the second half.

Unfortunately Spinazzola gave away a penalty after Mkhitaryan came off the pitch, allowing victory to slip from Roma’s grasp.