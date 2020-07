Roma suffered a third straight Serie A defeat on Sunday night, as Napoli secured a late 2-1 victory over the Giallorossi at the Stadio San Paolo despite goalkeeper Pau Lopez making a string of saves in Naples.

The performance of the Spaniard was key to first half ending goalless, but was powerless to stop a close-range Jose Callejon finish shortly after the break or a wonderful curling effort from Lorenzo Insigne with 10 minutes to go.