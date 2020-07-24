Roma starlet makes salary demands

Nicolo Zaniolo is requesting a pay increase and he wants to earn €3 million a season with Roma.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Italian football over the last two years since arriving from Inter in the summer of 2018 and he is hoping that his recent form will warrant a raise.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Zaniolo currently earns €2.2m a season plus bonuses and Roma are expected to have discussions with Zaniolo’s agent Claudio Vigorelli in the coming days.

It is likely that the Giallorossi will meet the attacking midfielder’s demands and believe that his requests are more than justified.

Zaniolo arrived from Inter prior to the 2018/19 season in a transfer deal which involved Radja Nainggolan heading in the opposite direction and he has scored 14 goals as well as provide five assists in 65 competitive games for the Lupi.