Roma unveil new home kit for 2020/21 season

Roma have unveiled their home kit for the 2020/21 season, which harkens back to the club’s famous ‘ghiacciolo’ shirt from 1979/80.

This summer marks the 40th anniversary of the Giallorossi’s 1980 Coppa Italia victory, with the club deciding to honour that triumph by bringing back the famous gradient kit.

“Alongside Nike, the club has decided to revisit an historic Roma design to create the new home kit, a kit which is uniquely, unmistakably and gloriously Giallorosso,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

Donning the traditional colours of the ‘Giallarossi,’ the passion of Romanistas worldwide has stood the test of time for over 90 years. Today marks the release of our partner @ASRomaEn’s new shirt, one which #QatarAirways has pride of place. #ForzaRoma pic.twitter.com/MXgnVLjJw4 — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) July 22, 2020

“This summer marks 40 years since the club’s victory in the 1980 Coppa Italia, a triumph that marked a successful end to a memorable two-year period for the club where it wore the famous and distinctive gradient kit known affectionately as the ‘ghiacciolo’ (‘ice lolly’) – another beloved creation of the late Piero Gratton, the father of the Lupetto badge.

“For the upcoming season, Roma players will wear a new kit that takes inspiration from that iconic design, as the squad will once again wear horizontal Giallorossi stripes across the chest.”