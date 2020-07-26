Roma v Fiorentina: Official Line-Ups

Roma can take a big step towards securing fifth place in Serie A when they face an in-form Fiorentina side at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Victory for the Giallorossi would move them five points ahead of AC Milan with just two rounds remaining, but Beppe Iachini’s side have an eye on moving into the top half of the table.

Both sides are in excellent form, as Roma are unbeaten in five matches, winning four, while Fiorentina haven’t lost in their last six games, winning three.

The hosts are without Antonio Mirante, Federico Fazio, Davide Santon, Cengiz Under and Roger Ibanez through injury.

Midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli is suspended for Fiorentina, while Marco Benassi and Bartlomej Dragowski are injured.

History favours the capital club, who have only lost two of their last 15 league meetings with La Viola, winning 10.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Bruno Peres, Diawara, Veretout, Spinazzola; Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini; Dzeko

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Chiesa, Duncan, Pulgar, Ghezzal, Lirola; Ribery, Kouame