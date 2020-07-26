Roma v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Roma take on Fiorentina on Sunday evening in Serie A aiming to consolidate their grip on fifth place in Serie A when they welcome the Tuscans to the capital (kick-off 19:30).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Bruno Peres, Diawara, Veretout, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Ibanez, Fazio, Mirante, Santon, Under.

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Terracciano; Milenkovic, Ger. Pezzella, Caceres; Chiesa, Ghezzal, Pulgar, Duncan, Lirola; Cutrone, Ribery.

Suspended: Castrovilli.

Unavailable: Dragowski, Dalbert, Benassi.

KEY STATISTICS

– Fiorentina have drawn 60 times against Roma – more than they have against any other opponent in Serie A.

– Roma have won 10 of their last 15 games against Fiorentina in Serie A, losing only two (D3).

– Roma have beaten Fiorentina 37 times at home in Serie A, compared to 15 defeats – with 28 draws.

– The most recent Serie A meeting between Roma and Fiorentina at the Olimpico ended level – the last time these two sides shared consecutive draws in Roma was in 1996.

– Roma have scored at least two goals in each of their last five league games – their best run since February 2017.

– No side has kept more clean sheets than Fiorentina since the start of 2020 in Serie A (seven, including their last two games against Torino and Inter).

– Despite having already set his best scoring record in a single Serie A campaign (six goals), Nicolò Zaniolo has scored just two goals in his last 14 home appearances in the competition.

– Diego Perotti has scored three goals and assisted another in his last five league appearances against Fiorentina, this after he had failed to score or assist a single goal in his previous four games against the Viola.

– Roma striker Nikola Kalinic scored 27 goals in his 68 league appearances for Fiorentina between 2015 and 2017 – indeed, he has now scored in consecutive league appearances for the first time since November 2015 (when he was at Fiorentina).

– Fiorentina defender Dalbert made his Serie A debut in a game against Roma in August 2017, when he was at Inter.