Roma v Hellas Verona: Official Line-Ups

Roma are targeting a third consecutive victory when they face Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, with both sides looking to keep their European hopes alive.

The Giallorossi recently plunged into crisis after three defeats in a row, but wins against Parma and Brescia over the last week have restored some confidence to the capital club and allowed them to cling onto fifth place.

Verona returned after the break with hopes of a top six finish, but a run of just two wins in seven games has dented their progress and left the Gialloblu in ninth, eight points behind sixth-placed Napoli.

Paulo Fonseca is without Antonio Mirante, Federico Fazio and Juan Jesus through injury, while Verona’s list of absentees includes Claud Adjapong, Giampaolo Pazzini, Pawel Dawidowicz, Salvatore Bocchetti and Andrea Danzi.

Hellas have some intimidating history to overcome if they are to secure a victory, as they haven’t beaten Roma in the league since 1996 and the Giallorossi are unbeaten at home in this fixture in the three-point era.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Mancini, Ibanez, Kolarov; Bruno Peres, Diawara, Veretout, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Verona: Silvestri; Empereur, Gunter, Kumbulla; Faraoni, Veloso, Amrabat, Lazovic; Pessina, Zaccagni; Verre