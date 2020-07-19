Roma v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter can move to within three points of Serie A leaders Juventus with a win away to revitalised Roma on Sunday.

Back-to-back wins for the Nerazzurri saw them move into second place and reduce the gap to Juve to six points, but they must now get past a Giallorossi side on a three-match winning run.

Antonio Conte will hope he can apply the pressure on his former employers ahead of their clash with Lazio on Monday, but he will have to do so without injured midfielders Stefano Sensi and Matias Vecino.

Top scorer Romelu Lukaku has recovered from injury, but is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

The hosts are missing Nicolo Zaniolo, Davide Santon, Antonio Mirante and Federico Fazio through injury, but Chris Smalling has recovered to take a place among the substitutes.

It has been impossible to split these two teams in the last four Serie A meetings as they played out four consecutive draws, while Roma are aiming to notch four league wins in a row for the first time since May 2018.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Mancini, Ibanez, Kolarov; Bruno Peres, Veretout, Diawara, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrj, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Barella, Young; Brozovic, Lautaro, Sanchez