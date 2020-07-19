Roma v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

One goal on Sunday night at the Stadio Olimpico between Roma and Inter (kick-off 21:45) will see this fixture hit a big milestone in being the first in Serie A ever to reach 500 goals.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Mancini, Ibanez, Kolarov; Bruno Peres, Veretout, Cristante, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Mirante, Fazio, Santon.

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Young; Borja Valero; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Unavailable: Sensi, Vecino.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter have won 72 games against Roma – more than against any other Serie A opponent. Roma have scored 222 goals against Inter, their favourite target in the competition.

– There have been 499 goals in Serie A meetings between Inter and Roma, and it could become the first fixture to reach 500 goals in the competition.

– Roma and Inter have shared four draws in their last four Serie A meetings – they’ve never shared five in a row in their meetings in the top flight.

– Roma have failed to beat Inter in their last two meetings at the Olimpico – the last time they failed to beat the Nerazzurri in three home games in a row was in 2008.

– After a series of three defeats in a row, Roma have won their last three Serie A games: the Giallorossi could obtain four consecutive wins in the competition for the first time since May 2018, under Eusebio Di Francesco.

– Inter have picked up 71 points this season after 33 matchdays; last season the Nerazzurri earned 69 points in the entire season.

– Antonio Conte’s record against Roma in Serie A is four wins, two draws and two losses – he hasn’t conceded a goal in his last three league games against the Giallorossi.

– Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout made his Serie A debut in August 2017 against Inter, when he was at Fiorentina.

– Nikola Kalinic’s first of two Serie A hat-tricks was against Inter – overall, he has scored four goals in four meetings against the Nerazzurri in the top flight.

– After scoring 12 goals in his first 11 Serie A games on the road, Inter’s Romelu Lukaku hasn’t netted in his most recent four away matches. The last time he failed to find the net in five away league games consecutively was back in December 2017 with Manchester United.