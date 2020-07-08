Roma v Parma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After a three-game losing streak, Roma are aiming to finally arrest their ongoing slump on Wednesday night when they welcome Parma to the Stadio Olimpico (kick-off 21:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Ibanez, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Perez, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Cetin, Juan Jesus, Smalling.

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Hernani, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho.

KEY STATISTICS

– Parma have lost 31 games and conceded 89 goals against Roma in Serie A – more than they have registered against any other opponent.

– Roma lost the reverse fixture 2-0 – previously they had gone unbeaten in seven league games against the Ducali (W6 D1).

– Parma’s last away win against Roma in Serie A came back in 1997 – since then, the Giallorossi have won 14 times with four draws at the Olimpico against Parma.

– Since 2000, Roma have kept 14 clean sheets in Serie A against Parma, only against Lazio have they registered more shutouts in this period (15).

– Roma were fourth and on 35 points at the end of the first half of the season but in the second half of the campaign they have won only 13 points (nine teams have done better).

– Parma have won six more points in 2019/20 than they mustered at this stage last season (39 v 33) and have also scored eight more goals (41 v 33).

– Parma are the only side against which Roma’s striker Edin Dzeko is yet to score in Serie A (three games) – should he score against Parma, Dzeko would become the only player in the three points for a win era to have scored against every opponent faced in Serie A.

– Diego Perotti’s first goal in Serie A came against Parma in October 2014, when he was at Genoa.

– Parma’s Gervinho scored 17 goals in his 71 Serie A appearances with Roma between 2013 and 2016.

– Roma are Juraj Kucka’s favourite opponent in Serie A; scoring three goals in nine previous Serie A appearances against the Giallorossi.