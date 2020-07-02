Roma v Udinese: Official Line-Ups

Roma need a morale-boosting win to avoid being dragged into a dogfight for Europa League qualification when relegation-battling Udinese visit the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The Giallorossi fell to a 2-0 defeat to AC Milan last time out, leaving them nine points adrift of the top four and just six ahead of eighth-placed Verona.

But the visit of Udinese offers an opportunity for Roma to tighten their grip on fifth place, as Luca Gotti’s side have lost to Torino and Sassuolo since the restart and are hovering just three points above the drop zone.

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Jordan Veretout are suspended for the hosts and an illness picked up by Gianluca Mancini has added the defender to an injury list that includes Pau Lopez, Juan Jesus, Mert Cetin and Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Zebrette are missing Sebastian Prodl and Rolando Mandragora through injury, but star midfielder Rodrigo De Paul returns from suspension.

Udinese have a rotten record against the Lupi, losing 12 of their last 13 meetings in Serie A, including a 4-0 thumping at the Dacia Arena in October.

Roma: Mirante; Bruno Peres, Smalling, Fazio, Kolarov; Diawara, Cristante; Carles Perez, Perotti, Cengiz Under; Kalinic

Udinese: Musso; Becao, De Maio, Nuytinck; Stryger Larsen, De Paul, Jajalo, Walace, Zeegelaar; Lasagna, Okaka